Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Gap Down to $258.00

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 258 ($3.37), but opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 260.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 123,787 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £454.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 206.67.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Robert Cathery sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total transaction of £812,500 ($1,061,536.45). Also, insider Nigel Robinson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total transaction of £784,000 ($1,024,301.02). Insiders have sold 1,005,000 shares of company stock worth $241,820,000 over the last three months.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

