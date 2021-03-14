Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
NYSE CEN opened at $11.55 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.
About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
