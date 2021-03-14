CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.