CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.88

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 23832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.11.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Creative Planning grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

