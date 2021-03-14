Cappasity One Day Trading Volume Hits $227,615.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $227,615.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00048106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.50 or 0.00636185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00034896 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

