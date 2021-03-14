Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce sales of $127.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.29 million to $139.07 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $80.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $438.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.16 million to $449.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $638.34 million, with estimates ranging from $599.74 million to $678.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 4,594,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,425. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 35.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 17.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 11.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.