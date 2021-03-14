Canaccord Genuity Lowers CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Price Target to $3.50

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02. CloudMD Software & Services has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

