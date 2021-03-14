Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Up 56.8% in February

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CCORF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Separately, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.