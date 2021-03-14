Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Vibhu Vivek Sells 20,000 Shares

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CMBM opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 184.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. Analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.