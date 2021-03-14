Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 390%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

NYSE:CADE opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

