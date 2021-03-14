Burney Co. Purchases Shares of 3,027 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after buying an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,854,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,430,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,255,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,716,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,007,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 888,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,320,000 after buying an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

ADS opened at $110.44 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

