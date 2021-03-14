Burney Co. Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Burney Co. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 399.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 109,707 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $44.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

