Burney Co. Invests $228,000 in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the third quarter worth $221,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $713.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,556. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

