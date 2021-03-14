Burney Co. Grows Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

