Burney Co. Buys Shares of 3,655 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Burney Co. bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,664 shares of company stock worth $17,507,015. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $137.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

