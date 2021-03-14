Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in February

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the February 11th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Bunzl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFF remained flat at $$31.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

