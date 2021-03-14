Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $944.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,421,000 after acquiring an additional 91,935 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 284,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 44,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

