BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

