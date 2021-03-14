BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%.
Shares of BRT opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.