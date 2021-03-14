Brokers Offer Predictions for Empire’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.97 billion.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

