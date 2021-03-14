Brokerages Set Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) PT at $94.00

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.85. 2,619,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,060,794. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.05. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

