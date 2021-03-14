Brokerages Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target at $40.20

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lazard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. 1,169,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,185. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

