Brokerages Set John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Target Price at GBX 359.78

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 341 ($4.46).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,476 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,232.

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 320 ($4.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 249.85.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

