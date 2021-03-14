Brokerages Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of GERN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 6,993,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,998. The firm has a market cap of $534.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 21,631.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Geron in the first quarter worth $108,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Geron by 54.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Geron by 890.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Geron by 76.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Geron in the third quarter worth $30,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

