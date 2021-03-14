Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock worth $1,845,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. 224,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
