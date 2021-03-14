Brokerages Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,917 shares of company stock worth $1,845,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.97. 224,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

