Brokerages Set CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT at $33.67

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.