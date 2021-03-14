Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Target Price at $179.56

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 179,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT traded up $9.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,756,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

