Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Target Price at $28.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Shares of VNET stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.
21Vianet Group Company Profile
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.
