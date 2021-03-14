Brokerages Set 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Target Price at $28.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its position in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,182,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,423,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

