Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. 356,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,787. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

