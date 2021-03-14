Brokerages Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $889.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

MTOR opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.72. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $395,925.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,983 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,234. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

