Brokerages Expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of J traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 480,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,187. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

