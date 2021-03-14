Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. Independent Bank posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 98,524 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.28. 113,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (IBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.