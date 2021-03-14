Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 371,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,385. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $56.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

