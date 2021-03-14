Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. DiaMedica Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 156,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $182.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.58.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.