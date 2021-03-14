Brokerages Expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BrightView by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in BrightView by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 378,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $17.87 on Thursday. BrightView has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

