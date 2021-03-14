Brokerages Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $0.99 EPS

Brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,105,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,940,680. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

