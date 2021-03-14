Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 111,146,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,265,984. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

