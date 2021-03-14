Brokerages Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.10. 2U posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $215.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.41 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other 2U news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,027 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.53. 1,440,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.10.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

