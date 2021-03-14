Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $30.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.07 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,063,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.