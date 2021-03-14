Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Analysts expect that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.79) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immunic.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Immunic has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $28.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $6,337,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Immunic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

