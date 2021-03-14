Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Cimpress reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 186.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.00 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CMPR stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.40. 56,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,520. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $162,140.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 232.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

