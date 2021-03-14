Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

BCOV opened at $22.55 on Thursday. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

