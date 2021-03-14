Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500,200 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the February 11th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

Bridgetown stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.40. Bridgetown has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

