Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

