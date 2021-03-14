Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the February 11th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

