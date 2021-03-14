Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €72.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($77.83).

BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.74 and a 200 day moving average of €60.99. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

