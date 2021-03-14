Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €72.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.15 ($77.83).

BNR opened at €69.72 ($82.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.74 and a 200 day moving average of €60.99. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Brenntag

