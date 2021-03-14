BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

