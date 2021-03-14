Bottos Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,761.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $174,761.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

