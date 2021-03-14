Boosted Finance Price Reaches $49.28 on Exchanges (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Boosted Finance token can now be purchased for $49.28 or 0.00081891 BTC on major exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $2.95 million and $408,197.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

