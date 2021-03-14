Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bonterra Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.65.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $117.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

