Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BOLT) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 17th

Bolt Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:BOLT) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Bolt Biotherapeutics had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $230,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Bolt Biotherapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

BOLT opened at $39.10 on Friday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.