BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.38

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.38 and last traded at $97.38, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 76.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

